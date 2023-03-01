Celebrating its 27th year, the Harvey Academy honors exemplary teachers in the memory of Professor Emeritus Jack Harvey, who taught at Weatherford College for 23 years and was considered among his peers as a “master teacher.” ISD award winners will be recognized in a commemorative lunch earlier this month at the college. Four finalists from Muenster ISD participated — Cheryl Presnall, Jennifer Walterscheid, Tracie Bohl and Chris Hightower — and Bohl was names the 2022-23 honoree. She teaches English I, II, III, IV, and Theater Arts at Muenster High School. She is described by her peers as a person that serves students “with a heart of selflessness. She is always calm and possesses a peaceful demeanor. She is incredibly knowledgeable of her subject matter and is passionate about teaching and working with students.” She graduated from University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in English.
featured
Muenster’s Bohl honored
- Staff report
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Lady Hornets fall to No. 1 Nocona
- Boys' basketball third round schedule
- GISD going to 4-day week in 2023-24; Super says parents must pitch-in with staff
- IN BRIEF: Blood drives this week, next in Gainesville
- Softball, Baseball Roundup: Era, Valley View host tourney
- Oklahoma teachers cite low pay, negative rhetoric among reasons to leave education
- Nix, Wolfe City edge Lindsay in OT
- Playoff schedule, Feb. 23
- Now coming Saturdays; GDR change set for March 4
- Lady Lions show versatility in sweep
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.