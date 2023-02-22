Muenster ISD award winners
Muenster ISD photo

Celebrating its 27th year, the Harvey Academy honors exemplary teachers in the memory of Professor Emeritus Jack Harvey, who taught at Weatherford College for 23 years and was considered among his peers as a “master teacher.” ISD award winners will be recognized in a commemorative lunch earlier this month at the college. Four finalists from Muenster ISD participated — Cheryl Presnall, Jennifer Walterscheid, Tracie Bohl and Chris Hightower — and Bohl was names the 2022-23 honoree. She teaches English I, II, III, IV, and Theater Arts at Muenster High School. She is described by her peers as a person that serves students “with a heart of selflessness. She is always calm and possesses a peaceful demeanor. She is incredibly knowledgeable of her subject matter and is passionate about teaching and working with students.” She graduated from University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in English.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you