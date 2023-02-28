North Central Texas College has been recognized for its English and writing programs.
NCTC’s English department and its First-Year Composition Program has won the 2023 Diana Hacker TYCA Award for Outstanding Programs in English. This nationally-recognized award is the highest honor given to English departments at two-year colleges, according to an NCTC press release.
In 2017, the English department faculty worked together to develop its Textbook Project —writing its own textbook and course materials, developing online resources, hosting on-campus lecture events and promoting faculty professional development.
A description of the award-winning program will be published in Teaching English in the Two-Year College, the national two-year college journal, and on the National TYCA website to honor the college and to share its Textbook Project with other colleges that may benefit.
