North Central Texas College is now accepting submissions for the first annual NCTC Creativity Awards.
Aspiring amateur writers who enter will have their work critiqued by professionals, may have it published and possibly earn special recognition and cash prizes at an award ceremony in April 2023.
Poetry and Short Fiction submissions will be accepted.
Prizes will be awarded according the following age groups: Middle School, High School, NCTC Students and Adult Non-Professional.
For NCTC students specifically, there are two additional submission categories, creative nonfiction and expository pieces.
“Our communities have a depth of creativity waiting to be tapped. Submit your work and become a published author this year,” said NCTC English Instructor Jacob Arnold.
NCTC had the April Perennial as its college journal for over 40 years.
This year, the college is rebranding it as Sonder, The Annual Review for NCTC, with hopes to add more kinds of creative contests in the future like art, music, drama and more.
The submission deadline is Dec. 31, 2022.
For contest guidelines or to submit work, visit nctc.edu/creativityawards or reach out to Jacob Arnold at jarnold@nctc.edu with questions.
