Brent Wallace was busy running between Gainesville and Austin this spring, but the work appears to have paid off for North Central Texas College.
The Texas Legislature included an extra $680 million for the state’s community colleges for the 2024-25 budget cycle, with an emphasis on disadvantaged students to get them through the school and job training pipeline.
The money came after exhaustive lobbying efforts by Wallace and his colleagues from the state’s two-year schools.
“It’s a good year for us. It was a hard year,” Wallace chuckled during a recent sit-down with the Register. “We worked a lot. We visited (legislators) a lot and we were advocating for our students a lot.”
NCTC will get a 26% bump in the first year of the state’s upcoming biennial budget.
“There’s more credit for colleges that work hard to get an adult learner completed, and then there’s this notion of workforce education in general ... We have industry moving here. We’re seeing a little bit of a vacuum, a need for skills (in local labor markets). How do we bring that up? Well, our community colleges are ones that do 98% of that.”
That new funding system for community colleges in Texas will help to replace old, enrollment-driven funding formulas blamed for declining enrollments in the state’s community colleges — particularly in small and rural colleges, according to Renzo Soto, an economic policy advisor for Texas 2036.
In addition, the continuation of the Texas Reskilling and Upskilling through Education (TRUE) program will “help community colleges start or expand short-term credential programs aligned with regional and statewide workforce needs.They serve students ranging from young, first-time-in-college students to those already in the workforce,” Soto said in a recent guest column published in the Register.
Since the inception of the TRUE program in 2021, colleges like North Central have used the funds for programs such as advanced manufacturing mechatronics, automation and construction management certificates and patient care technician certifications.
The new money won’t all be for job training, but it will pay for a lot more people to learn new trades, get GEDs and continue educations.
“We are still pretty much an academic transfer institution. I mean, we always have been — about 70% of our enrollment is still English, history, etc., but we’re growing on that technical side. So right now we’re about 30% (technical), but just a few years ago we were 22%,” Wallace said. “It’s really difficult to become a nurse online -- you can’t do it. Or learn to weld online, you can’t do it ... Dual credits are growing in that area. For example, even in our partnership with Gainesville, ISD, we’re seeing an increase in HVAC and cybersecurity and plumbing and all these other venues where students go, ‘Oh, that can be dual credit. I have a career when I graduate high school.’”
More state money means NCTC will need to seek less from property taxpayers, most likely. That ultimately is up to NCTC’s governing board, but Wallace sounded confident there could be some kind of break for the locals without sacrificing help for high school seniors who want to go onto to college.
“You’re gonna see the continuation of Red River Promise for our graduating high school students, and you’re gonna see limited or zero impact on doing that to the local taxpayer,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.