Cooke County manufacturers do global business, and North Central Texas College (NCTC) is coaching up local workers and their bosses to keep up with the changing world.
NCTC has just received a $336,357 federal grant to provide training in supply chain logistics -- warehousing, material sourcing, transportation and the like. The supply chain field has risen in prominence over the last two decades, as European and North American manufacturers rely more and more on Asian markets to source and sell raw materials and finished goods across a wide sector of different businesses.
Indeed, Texas is expected to see up to a 37 percent increase in demand for logistics workers over the next decade.
The grant, administered by state officials, is intended to benefit local employers and job seekers.
"The emphasis of this is short-term term training to get them ready and eligible for immediate employment with hopes that they will get a flavor of success in education and come back and further their training skills to advance not only their academic credentials, but to advance the workforce and skill level of our local employers. We feel like these are the foundational small short-term credentials, just to get them started," said Donna Uptergrove, NCTC's Director of Grant Management.
"And finally, it's meeting the demand of what employers say they need. I'm thankful that on a state level and at a federal level, they give us the opportunity to be stewards of those funds," Uptergrove added.
NCTC Grant Administrator Carla McGuire said the grant will benefit unemployed people looking to better market themselves and workers who want to beef up their skill sets.
"It gives a very broad overview, really. It starts foundationally with just the logistics foundational material and supply chain management principles," McGuire noted.
"... It's geared in a hybrid model of online training and also in-person study sessions with the instructor," McGuire said. "And it provides short-term training, some foundational skills, employability skills and then very specific subject matter in the logistics related field and supply chain management field."
Some of the targeted trainings will include certificate certification for a certified logistics associate and certified logistics technician, as well as training for certified production technician and certified forklift technician training.
The program is structured to a good extent around what employers in Cooke and surrounding counties need from their workers.
"We are partnering with a couple of industries here in Gainesville and Cooke County, and we also have service areas across some of Denton County," McGuire said. "... We have employers who are members of what's been established as a business and industry leadership team so that they have a voice as to what type of training is beneficial for their employees and what is needed in order to make them workplace ready for very specific skills."
And what about using public tax dollars to train workers for profitable private companies?
"We have industry employers that have talked with their local representatives and say, "I need to be able to acquire the best workers, and I need some assistance in retaining those workers so that we're not always just replacing new workers. Right. And so they let their representatives know that training dollars would be an added benefit to them," Uptergrove said.
"Those representatives then go to the state of Texas or go federally up to Washington and say, 'My constituents, the employers in my area need training dollars.' That's how grant funding develops. Then it's up to us to say we would be good stewards on behalf of these employers, in getting training programs out to them (for) their existing and -- perhaps -- underemployed employees to better upscale for higher wages, which benefits the state of Texas and our local community," Uptergrove added.
Anyone interested in learning more about the logistics program, as well as other vocational training available through NCTC should visit https://www.nctc.edu/cte.
