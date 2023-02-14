A Black History Month celebration will take place in Gainesville Thursday evening.
“Elevating Black Joy” will be hosted by North Central Texas College at 6 p.m. in the First State Bank Center for the Performing Arts.
“We want to raise awareness to anything that inspires, supports or uplifts our community,” said Ashley Fleeks, student services manager at NCTC. “Most people think about pain and struggle when it comes to black history. Although that is very true, we want to shift the prospective to the joy and strong sense of pride that comes within our culture.”
The program will by led by members of the community helping to highlight the African American impact in Gainesville. Many of the leaders are younger members of our community, performing music and doing various readings of scripture, poetry and more.
“We really wanted to get our community youth out and a part of the program,” said Fleeks. “Majority of the program will be lead by young people in the community of Gainesville.”
The featured speaker is Welton Stoker, who served as a public educator and administrator, beginning his career as a teacher in Sherman and retiring in 2003 after serving as the assistant principal at Gainesville High School.
“Mr. Welton Stoker is an amazing man and well known throughout North Texas,” said Fleeks. “We are very excited to have him be a part of our program this year.”
After the service, refreshments will be provided by Grandma’s House Bakery, one of the newest black-owned small businesses in Gainesville.
Those leading are encouraging everyone to come be a part of the celebration.
“Black History Month is so important because sometimes we get caught up in all the bad things that happened, we forget to shed light on the good. It is an opportunity to spotlight and celebrate the achievements that African Americans have accomplished in this country,” said Fleeks. “It is important for our children of today to see that light; to see what they are capable of and who they can become. Representation is important. It is imperative to know the legacy that was before us, so that we can honor it and keep moving forward. We have came along way, but make no mistake, we still have a long way to go.”
