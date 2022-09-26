A North Central Texas College faculty member thought Gainesville could use a good musical ensemble, so he’s put one together.
North Central Texas Winds debuts Monday, Oct. 3, at 7:30 p.m. at the First State Bank Center on the college’s Gainesville campus on West California Street.
“There’s over 30 music teachers in this group, and over 50 trained musicians,” said Conductor Thomas Singletary, who is also Instrumental Music Director at the college. “Over half of our musicians have Master’s degrees and above.”
Singletary said the ensemble will not only entertain the community, but it will provide better educational opportunities for his students at the college.
“Historically speaking, NCTC has had a small program,” he said. “We haven’t always provided our students experiences with better musicians, but now we can.”
Local music teachers in the ensemble include Gainesville Middle School’s Carly Spangler. The hour-long program will offer classical music – Holst, Grainger, Reed and more – and a few surprises, said Singletary.
“We’re hoping for a big turnout,” he said.
Call 940-668-7731 for more information.
Auditions for Christmas play
North Central Texas College Drama is holding auditions for children and adults of all ages for its production of Ken Ludwig’s “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
Auditions will be Oct.10-11 at 6:30 p.m. at the First State Bank Center for the Performing Arts on the Gainesville campus of North Central Texas College, 1525 W. California St.
A total of 5 actors, ages 8 and up are needed for the production. To audition, individuals will read from the script. Rehearsals begin Oct. 17, and performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 and at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 19-20.
Thom Talbott, NCTC Drama Professor, will direct the play, which involves a mouse and little girl stirring because Santa missed their house last year.
Those who are interested, but are not able to make the scheduled auditions times, can call 940-668-3318 to set up an appointment.
