North Central Texas College is offering GED and English as a Second Language (ESL) classes free of charge to Cooke County residents on the school’s Gainesville campus, 1525 W. California St.
The GED course is designed for people 18 years and older who are no longer in school. The course will prepare them to take the GED tests in Math, Language Arts, Science and Social Studies. This course is offered in both English and Spanish.
The ESL courses through Adult and Continuing Education (ACE) focus on listening, speaking, reading and writing English. Students will take an initial assessment to be placed in a beginner, intermediate or advanced level ESL class.
Classes start Sept. 13 and registration is still going on. For more information, visit ACE online at ace.nctc.edu or call 940-668-3373.
