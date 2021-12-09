North Central Texas College, in coordination with the North Texas Community College Consortium, will host the 2022 Teaching History Conference (TCON) Saturday, Feb. 26, at the University of North Texas Gateway Center.
Middle and high school teachers, community college and university professors, history students and interested community members are all invited to a full day of scholarly presentations and conversations about the latest in historical scholarship.
The program’s topics embrace multiple disciplines under the theme of “New Approaches to Old Topics: Heroines and Heroes.” The TCON program includes sessions in Texas, U.S. and World history. There will be six breakout sessions in the morning, a luncheon with a keynote speaker, and three breakout sessions in the afternoon.
The presentations will explore the concept of heroism from a variety of perspectives. Keynote speaker Katherine Sharp Landdeck will focus on the women pilots in World War II who challenged preconceived notions of women’s roles. Brittany Hancock will look at Marcus Garvey, who was condemned in his own time, only to emerge as a hero to a later generation. Richard McCaslin will discuss the career of Texas sculptor Waldine Amanda Tauch. Kevin Eubanks will speak to the role of superhero films in shaping and reflecting American attitudes. The Trammel Crow Museum of Asian Art and the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, will also provide speakers.
The conference will run 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the center, 601 N. Texas Blvd. in Denton. Public school teachers will receive Continuing Education Certificates. The cost of Early Registration is $45 (includes continental breakfast and luncheon). Parking is $2.50 per vehicle. The cost will increase to $55 On Site/Day of Registration and $5 for on-site/day of parking.
A detailed program is available at http://ntxccc.org/events/2022-teaching-history-conference. Register online at https://ntccc.wufoo.com/forms/teaching-history-conference/.
