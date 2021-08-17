The Gainesville school board is moving forward with a plan to build a $70 million replacement for Gainesville Junior High School.
The new middle school would be constructed on the same site as the existing junior high campus at 1201 Lindsay St., south of downtown Gainesville. It would serve grades 6-8. The district would move fourth graders from Chalmers Elementary School to Gainesville Intermediate School, which would house grades 4 and 5 in the reorganized lineup.
The board voted last week to accept the recommendation of its Facilities Steering Committee (FSC) to move forward with the plan, which was finalized by the FSC in July after three public meetings attended by over 40 committee members.
Long-term facility needs
Gainesville ISD Superintendent DesMontes Stewart told the Register that it’s time to move on from the old junior high, and look forward to what the district will need over the next few decades.
"The proposed bond election will help us to begin the process of addressing the long-term facility needs of our district. We are experiencing a slight increase in enrollment and therefore must ensure that our buildings are built to not only accommodate adequate class sizes, but to also ensure that our facilities are safe,” Stewart told the Register in an email. “Our current building, although it has been through several additions, has surpassed its life expectancy and has been deemed in need of replacement per our facilities assessment by a third-party architect.
“With the proposed new building we will be able to provide students with a 21st century learning environment that prepares students for the future while keeping them safe within the scope of our building. “The new building would also allow us to meet current ADA regulations. We currently have faculty, staff and students who have physical limitations, and this would be addressed with the proposed new building.”
According to the presentation posted on the Gainesville Independent School District website, the district expects to add over 500 new students over the next decade, thanks to local construction and population growth. The new building would replace the 60-plus-year-old junior high with a new building that could handle up to 850 students, according the FSC’s recommendations.
Bond election
A bond election is expected to be schedule for November 2021. Should voters approve the board issue, it would result in a tax increase of approximately $17.35 a month for a home valued at $100,000.
School officials note that the school tax rate has dropped in the last few years and, even with this proposed tax hike, Gainesville ISD rates would rank somewhere in the middle of similar sized districts in North Texas.
