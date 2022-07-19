Gainesville Independent School District (GISD) plans to buy back one of its old campuses.
The GISD school board voted Monday night to buy the property at 900 N. Grand Ave., which it previously owned and operated as the Robert E. Lee Intermediate campus until 1997.
The two-story, 17-square-foot building — built in 1929 — will be used as a central administration office building and professional learning center. Due to the age and current layout of the building, renovations will be required to make the space suitable for district use. Prior to the execution of the contract to buy, walk-throughs and extensive research with contractors took place to determine the potential cost of these renovations. All central administration offices and special education offices will be moved to this location. In addition, the district will have adequate space for all staff professional development training.
The reacquisition of the property will provide more instruction space for GISD. The current administration building, located at 800 S. Morris St., will return to a classroom setting.
The building was previously McMurray Elementary when GISD had neighborhood K-5 schools. It will become the GISD Early Childhood Learning Center for all qualifying 3- and 4-year-old Head Start and Pre-K students.
The current Head Start buildings are located at 912 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave and Pre-K at Edison Elementary School. The transition of Pre-K to another building will allow for anticipated student growth at Edison.
The project could take anywhere from 1-2 years to complete, according to school officials.
Teacher shortage
Superintendent Dr. DesMontes Stewart provided an update Monday on teaching vacancies for the 2022-23 school year.
“We're in a much better place now than a month ago, but still, we have some ways to go,” said Stewart. “Right now we're about half of where we were at the last board meeting.”
At the June board meeting, there were about 30 open professional positions; as of this week, there are about 15 open positions. Some positions at GISD are being filled by international teachers.
“In an effort to try to fill those positions, we've also mentioned a partnership, which we had a presentation on a few board meetings ago, where we talked about hiring foreign teachers to come into the U.S. to teach our kids, which we thought would be a win-win… and so we've been able to hire seven teachers that are going through that process,” explained Stewart. “Now for many of those, the visa processes have been completed. Of course, we as a district are not responsible for those visas, there's an outside entity that takes care of that. So we're expecting those individuals to start arriving into town pretty soon so that we can help assist them as they try to establish living arrangements and such in preparation for the 22-23 school year.”
Plans are also being made in case GISD cannot find enough professional educators.
“The worst case scenario is that we're unable to find teachers in certain positions. I've been having conversations with our building principals,” said Stewart. “I met with a couple of them today [Tuesday] to talk and walk through this exercise; we may be forced to step outside of this box and look at doing things just a little bit differently. What that looks like at this particular moment, I couldn't tell you, but we are exploring any and all options that are available to us as a school system.”
Gainesville ISD students will begin school on Wednesday, August 17.
Other Meeting Items
• The board had a moment of silence before beginning their meeting on Monday to honor Mike Rosenberg, a GHS alumni, former superintendent and school board member who passed away on Friday, July 15.
• The STAAR 2022 results were presented, and discussion was held on what the school is doing to support the kids that did not pass. Stewart also explained how the district is remaining in compliance with a new state law which requires that any student who fails the STAAR test must complete 30 hours of accelerated instruction.
