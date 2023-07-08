Woodbine Baptist Church will host the North Texas Visual Arts Club Art Show and bake sale next week.
It’s been a long hard road for both Woodbine Baptist Church and NTVA with the loss of members to Covid-19, according to organizers.
Members have come together and organized an art show (featuring NTVA and Gainesville Area Visual Arts members) and a bake sale to help each other.
The Fellowship building, 245 CR 211 in Gainesville, will be open Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
All art is judged by the public, Awards and Meet the Artists will be Sunday at 3 p.m. All events are open to the public. Some of artists will have some of their art for sale, too. The proceeds from the bake sale will go to the church and North Texas Visual Arts Club to help finish its art building.
North Texas Visual Arts Club will host art classes such as chalk art, water color, oil painting, resin art, fabric art, needlepoint, and some much more, as well as meetings once the work is done.
Call Peggy at 940-443-3775 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.