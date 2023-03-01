The Gainesville Register is changing again to better serve its readers.
Effective March 4, The Weekend Edition of the Register will move from Friday to Saturday.
“We are reconfiguring the weekender into more of a preview for next week — as much as it’s previously been a review of the last one,” said Editor Mike Eads. “We intend to look closer at what’s coming for our readers, in hopes of tipping them to issues that affect them before our local schools and government act.”
The change will also bring the Register into line with its sister CNHI newspapers across Texas, which also run Saturdays. Readers should not see any delivery changes from the move, other than getting their weekend editions in the Saturday mail.
“This won’t impact our award-winning sports coverage either, aside from the rollout of a big Thursday preview online when Friday Night Lights return in August. More on that later this summer,” Eads added.
Don’t hesitate to call 940-665-5511 or email meads@gainesvilleregister.com with any questions or concerns.
