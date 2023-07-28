People were lined up over an hour before the Back-to-School Wellness Event opened Thursday.
“People lined up ahead of time with their lawn chairs to be first in line,” said Darin Allred, the head of media and outreach for Gainesville’s local hospital, North Texas Medical Center. “We probably had 70 people that we let in early to get in the A/C.”
As of 6 p.m., about halfway through the event, Allred estimated about 400 people had already come through for supplies.
This annual event hosted by NTMC has helped families with school supplies since 2012.
This year, NTMC partnered with Valley Creek Church, who provided over 700 backpacks full of school supplies for kids in Cooke County.
“We put together 600 backpacks for this event, and then we had another 150 that we made that went to VISTO and for Abigail’s Arms,” said Matt Greblinuas, a mission leader at Valley Creek. “It’s just an opportunity to get to help the community and reach out; this is one less thing that they need to worry about, and it helps the families.”
In addition to providing supplies, the Lion’s Club was offering vision checks. Also, organizations such as VISTO had information about the services they offered to help kids in the community.
