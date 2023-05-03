Cooke County high school students recently learned more about health care in their community and career possibilities.
Over 70 high school students from Lindsay High School, Sacred Heart Catholic School, Muenster High School and Callisburg High School toured the hospital last week. They also learned about health care careers from NTMC Chief Nursing Officer Bonnie Hess, and were able to practice patient care in a mock setting with NTMC Nurse Educator Roberta Sanchez.
Students toured Physical Therapy, Imaging, the Emergency Department, Surgical Services, the Intensive Care Unit, and Labor and Delivery.
“The Sacred Heart Catholic School students and I really enjoyed the tour and I am so glad we have this opportunity available locally to our students,” said SHCS teacher Jaime Taylor. “The tour was very interactive and informative. We are so fortunate to have such amazing health services right here in Cooke County. We are also so blessed to also have the health professionals that are willing to give of their time and talents to help aspiring students learn more about serving in the medical field.”
On Thursday, anatomy students from Callisburg High School got an up-close look at health care careers.
“The staff at NTMC gave the students an in-depth look at how the different areas of NTMC are run, hands-on demonstrations, and the different career path opportunities available to them in the medical field,” said teacher Courtney Kiser.
The students were also given information at NTMC’s Junior Volunteer Program, a two-week summer program for 16-19 year olds who may be considering a career in health care, or who just want to learn more about careers available in a hospital.
For more information about the Junior Volunteer Program, contact NTMC Marketing Director Darin Allred at 940-612-8460.
