North Texas Medical Center and Real Life Church are teaming up again for a special Back-to-School Wellness Event to make sure students have what they need to be successful and healthy in the 2022-23 school year.
Gainesville High School’s multi-purpose indoor facility will be the site for the July 28 event, which runs 5-7 p.m. It will feature free school supplies and backpacks (while supplies last), free basic haircuts for kids, free vision screenings conducted by the Gainesville Lions Club, and more. It is open to all area school children and their parents.
Those who attend the event can also learn more about community assistance programs, childcare programs, mentoring programs, youth programs, healthy snacks and lunches, fitness, church programs and more.
“NTMC is happy to sponsor the Back to School event for area students,” NTMC CEO Tom Sledge said. “We love being able to support our community by helping families prepare for the upcoming school year. Last year's drive-thru event was successful, despite the limitations imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. This year we are looking forward to more directinteractions with the students and their family members now that the impact of COVID-19 has been reduced.”
NTMC began the annual event in 2014 at the Boys and Girls Club of Cooke County. It was also held for several years at Real Life Church, but as the event grew, a bigger space was needed, hence the move to the GISD Multi-Purpose Indoor Facility. Because of Covid, last year’s event was drive-thru only.
“The Back to School Event has been a source of great blessings to our community and to the people of our church,” said Real Life Church pastor Jerry Lubrano. “Our church is all about reaching out to help as many people as we can. Real Life Church is ‘a place for everyone’ so the Back to School Event is an opportunity to show the love of God in a practical way. Our partners have been a blessing to Gainesville and Cooke County as well, so we are expecting a great crowd of parents and students for us all to help.”
The event is sponsored by North Texas Medical Center, Real Life Church, PPG, Angel Academy and the Gainesville Kiwanis Club. There is no charge to attend the event. Enter the Gainesville High School campus from FM 1306.
For more information, visit www.ntmconline.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.