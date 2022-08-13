Beto O’Rourke returned to Gainesville Friday to whip up support for his gubernatorial bid.
The El Paso Democrat was greeted by over 300 supported crammed into St. James Christian Methodist Episcopal Church at the corner of Thockmorton and Scott streets, with dozens more supporters and a handful of protestors outside in temperatures approaching 100 degrees.
The crowd, armed with signs and hand fans, overcame the sweltering heat inside to give O’Rourke a rousing welcome. Cooke County Democratic Chair Sherman Moore urged everyone to support O’Rourke and Denny Hook, the Democratic candidate for Cooke County Judge this fall, then handed over the microphone to the guest of honor.
Stump speech
O’Rourke spent his first 20 minutes whipping up the already energetic crowd with promises to fight to restore abortion rights, improve the state’s foster care system and improve healthcare access for rural Texans.
“We’re going to win because we're fighting for every woman in Texas to make her own decisions about her own body, because we're getting behind every classroom teacher and school counselor (who needs) a second or third job just to make ends meet,” O’Rourke asserted.
“We were looking at the numbers and this is unbelievable. You'll have to confirm it for me, but the average teacher in Cooke County is underpaid by $13,500 a year against the national average … I promise you (teachers) that I'm going to listen to you. I'm going to follow your guidance. What you've asked me to do, and we're going to get this done. We will cancel the STAR test in the state.”
The candidate, who narrowly lost the 2018 U.S. Senate race to Republican Ted Cruz, went on to attack the state GOP for rising property taxes.
“Your property taxes are through the roof, going up $20 billion on Greg Abbott's watch – the genius who could not keep the lights on and the energy capital one.”
Mental health access was another point of emphasis.
“We looked at the facts here in Cooke County. We do not have – on record – a full-time psychiatrist in this county right now,” O’Rourke said. “We don't have the kind of mental health care access that we should be get, so that people can live up to their full potential, be healthy and well enough to finish their education, to go to work, to start a business, to raise their families.
“Ladies and gentlemen, the number one provider of mental health care services right now in the great state of Texas – a $2 trillion GDP, ninth largest economy on the planet – is the county jail system. That means it goes untreated schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, clinical depression, who do not have an insurance card in their wallet, or their purse are far too often and literally asking to get arrested on purpose, to be taken to the one place … and it's anywhere from a $100 to $120 a night to keep that poor soul locked up.
“… That's why you and I together after we win the selection are going to make sure that we expand Medicaid in the state of Texas,, we're going to prioritize mental health care in our communities so everyone can see that provider that will allow them to live a better life.
“We're going to make sure that we no longer lead the nation in childhood diabetes. Um, that's such an embarrassment to me in this land of riches and well and good people who want to do right by and for one another. But in addition to doing all of that, we're also going to be able to lower your property taxes,” he added, referring to using enhanced federal Medicaid funds to replace the local and state dollars spent on healthcare today.
“And wouldn't it be nice if the government of the state of Texas, regardless of party, was more interested in these big ideas, these big things that we could do together, then tearing and children down or attacking people,” O’Rourke posited to the crowd before taking questions and posing with supporters for selfies over the next hour.
Protests
A dozen protesters gathered across Scott Street to shout at O’Rourke supporters and implore them not to support the Democrat this fall. They illustrated their case with a life-size cutout of former President Donald Trump, as well as flags and signs opposing gun control and other conservative themes.
One of the protestors, who declined to give his name, made his way inside the church to ask O’Rourke about “the illegal aliens.” The candidate answered him by giving reasons why people emigrate here — political repression, economic opportunities and to be reunited with family members — and criticizing current federal immigration policies that make people wait up to a decade or longer before they get the paperwork to stay here legally.
“What have we made sure that we rewrote these walls on Texas values based on our needs, our opportunities and what we hear from one another. If we address this and there is a legal, orderly, safe path for everyone to be able to do this, you move them off the table and you can focus on the true threats that we face,” said O’Rourke. “Those who want to traffic (drugs) are needles in a haystack because we have put up with stunts from those of both parties, but certainly Greg Abbott right now. He's busing migrants to Washington DC and New York city, and involuntarily activating 10,000 members of the National Guard and spending $5 billion of your money.”
The questioner then returned across the street to the other protestors. One of them, Pastor Rod Parker from Whitesboro, was particularly incensed with O’Rourke’s support of abortion rights.
“There's been 63 million babies murdered in the last 50 years. Roe vs. Wade was just overturned. It turns back to the states. Okay. So any regime or any government or any party that’s for abortions and killing innocent and murdering innocent babies is an oxymoron from what I believe as a pastor and what most of us believe as Texans You can't kill babies and say you're a Christian.”
Another anonymous shouted out that O’Rourke risked being hit with a bolt of lightning for appearing in a church and supporting abortion rights.
Supporters
Larry Hennessy of Gainesville didn’t mind the heat, nor did he pay much mind to the anti-O’Rourke protesters across the street from the church.
“I’m a Democrat,” said Hennessy. “He's saying the right thing. When you send the right people, you need to get out and vote to get them in there. We need some change and he’s the best one to change it.”
Sherry Purvey agreed with Hennessy.
“I’m tired of seeing things go the way it's going in the state of Texas. And I feel that we need a change, and all across the world, we need to change,” said Purvey. “There's people are suffering, there's things going on, and we have to do better for our school districts … And my heart goes out to everybody. I haven't lost anyone to gun violence, but I'm here. And I live in Texas and I was born in Texas. And more than anything, we need to come together and be in unity because our children are watching us adults and we should be setting the example for them.”
