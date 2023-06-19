We at the Register hope y’all noticed the news brief on page 2 today about local health needs.
North Texas Medical Center has just completed a local medical needs assessment for Gainesville and surrounding areas, in keeping with a federal rule that requires such surveys every three years. It isn’t a report card; rather, it’s a look around what we could or should be doing in the very near future to improve quality of life for all of us. It identified acute needs, including more physician recruitment, better prevention of chronic and avoidable diseases and access to affordable healthcare.
They are important, no question, and we hope those areas will get significant attention over the next few years; however, the biggest need we see mentioned is “access to mental and behavioral health care services and providers.”
We at the Register think that is right on the money.
“Who else says so?” you may ask.
Well, Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington says so. He’s sick of seeing the same people with the same addiction and mental health issues coming through the jail on a regular basis.
Tim Cortes, Cooke County’s Veterans Services Officer, says so. He helps local veterans who are suffering from PTSD and other personal issues who could use some help and guidance.
Ginger Johnson, Executive Director of Abigail’s Arms, says so. She and her staff deal with dozens of local families that are crumbling under the weight of stress, addiction, emotional and physical abuse and more.
We need need more social workers, therapists and other mental health providers here — not in Denton or Sherman or the Metroplex, but right here where all of us can reach them.
Local school districts would be the best places to start, for obvious reasons — students could use help dealing with bullying, abuse at home and parents who are struggling mentally or otherwise. And more attention to students’ mental health could spare us the kind of atrocity inflicted on the students, teachers and parents of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde last year.
The Texas Legislature made a big deal of approving a fraction of that huge $32 billion state surplus this year to pay for more mental healthcare services for rural school districts and communities. We hope some of that money seeps into Cooke County. Sappington, Cortes and Johnson could all put that extra money to very, very good use.
