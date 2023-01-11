We at the Register enter the New Year same as you, Dear Reader — we hope for the best, yet we are prepared to deal with whatever may come.
We see new businesses, small and not so small, popping up around Cooke County, along with new houses for new neighbors. It’s all to the good and we welcome it gladly, especially after the topsyturvy times we’ve had the last few years.
These changes after a couple of years of inflation seemingly waiting for us at every turn. Groceries cost more, light bills are going up, house prices are going up and up and it’s tough to plan from one week to the next how much it will cost to fill up the gas tank … and we probably shouldn’t mention the property taxes.
Well, the Register is in the same boat as all of you citizens and your employers. We do business in the same place and under the same terms as you; however, our business is little different in that we do business with everyone. Readers seek us out — online and in print — to read what’s going on around town, to keep up with high school sports and to see where to go and what’s on sale.
We stay in business by keeping you informed.
With that in mind, Mona Burkhart from the Register will reach out this year to all of our neighboring businesses, small and not so small, with our brand new reduced advertising rate structure designed to help them market themselves in print twice-a-week and around the clock everyday online. Our goal is to help them market their businesses in an affordable manner that fits their tight budgets.
As we stated above, we are all in the same boat.
The Register succeeds only when and as much as our neighbors succeed.
