Butterfield Youth Programs is opening “A Little Princess” Dec. 8 for its year-end production.
The show, adapted by June Walker Rogers from the story “Sara Crewe” by Frances Hodgson Burnett, follows Sara Crewe as she perseveres through challenges she faces at Miss Minchin’s.
“It is true to the original book, so it is a little sad, but it’s a heartwarming story,” said Shannon Riviore, who is directing the show. “It’s about a young girl who has a very good attitude about life. Even when she receives devastating news, she still remains the same kind person she is.”
This message of perseverance has been the heart of the show throughout the process, especially with what has gone on in the past few years with the pandemic.
“There’s a story about a coffee bean that I love, about how if you take a carrot and put it in hot water, it gets mushy; if you take an egg and put it in hot water, it gets hard; if you take a coffee bean and put it in hot water, you get coffee,” said Rivoire. “The thing I like about Sara is that she didn’t allow the environment to change her, and instead she changed her environment… especially around the holidays, it’s a good story to come see and to remind us that no matter how bad things are, we can still stay positive and we can still have a positive effect on our environment.”
The show features a lot of female characters and is giving many of the young actresses a chance to shine.
“It’s got some really, really good, strong female parts, and we have a lot of really good, strong female actresses, and I just really wanted to give them the opportunity to tackle something a little bit more serious without being heavy,” said Rivoire. “This was a bit more of a challenge, but they have really risen to it and have done an exceptional job. I am really very proud.”
While all of the children in the play have a lot to show for their hard work, the lead actress playing Sara Crewe embodies her spirit well.
“Sara is played by Claire Warren, who started with me when she was five years old. She’s now an eighth-grade student and this is her first lead role. I can’t remember how many shows she’s been in,” said Rivoire. “She epitomizes who Sara Crewe is; she’s a lot like Claire, and Claire is a lot like Sara. It was the perfect fit.”
Performances are Dec. 8, 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 11 and 18 at 2:30 p.m. The show runs a little less than two hours with a fifteen-minute intermission.
Adult tickets are $10 and tickets for children 12-and-under are $5. Tickets are available online at butterfieldstage. org or by calling at 940-665-1284.
“Please come support our youth program,” said Rivoire. “These kids have worked really hard and it’s a great family evening to come enjoy some theatre.
More Butterfield youth programming
Also coming up at Butterfield is a new semester for children’s theatre classes. The beginners’ class is for ages seven through 17 on Tuesdays from 4:15 to 5:45 p.m. beginning on Feb. 14.
The advanced class is for ages 10 through 17 on Thursdays from 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. beginning on February 16. To participate in the advanced class, students must have at least four credits from being a part of Butterfield youth classes, youth summer camp or theatre productions. More information is available at butterfieldstage.org/ theatre-classes/.
The advanced class will be performing “Little Women” this coming Spring.
Then this summer, Butterfield youth will have Summer camp in June and then will be performing “Peter Pan and Wendy” in July.
