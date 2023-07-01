AUSTIN — State Rep. David Spiller (R-68) and others predict a speedy second special session to get property tax reform done, while others expect another stalemate.
State legislators were called back to the Capitol Wednesday. Spiller, Cooke County’s man in the Texas House, told the Register that he thinks there’s a deal to be done.
“The only thing (Gov. Greg Abbott) put on the call is property tax reform,” said Spiller, whose district stretches from Whitesboro southwest to Jacksboro in the center of the state. “Hopefully we can agree to something (with the state senate) and Gov. Abbott can sign it.”
The House acceded to Abbott’s request to increase compression, a system that allows state officials to claw back money from local school districts that raise more revenues from local property taxes than expected in a given fiscal year. Spiller pitched a plan this session to eliminate local Maintenance & Operations school levies as way to lower local property tax bills; that money would be replaced with a statewide sales tax to fund local school districts. Spiller’s bill didn’t clear the House, but he said Abbott favors some kind of school reform along those lines.
Spiller told the Register Thursday that he thinks some combination of compression, appraisal caps and higher homestead exemptions would be big parts of any agreement struck by Abbott, House Speaker Dade Phelan and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.
READY FOR A DEAL
“Everyone’s in the mood to have this finished and get something to the governor’s office,” said Brandon Rottinghaus, a political science professor at the University of Houston. “I think that you’ll see more compromise in this special than in the last special.”
The first special session ran the maximum 30 days and highlighted tensions between the state’s top leaders - Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan, all Republicans.
Within hours of the start of the first special session, the House passed a bill that did exactly as the governor called for by providing a school tax rate compression. This would buy down a district’s maintenance and operations taxes that represent the largest share of one’s property tax bill.
Both chambers have agreed to rate compressions, however, the House version nixed its priority of appraisal caps and the Senate’s priority for homestead exemptions. The Senate refused to give up homestead exemptions, which its leaders said is the best way to offer meaningful tax relief to millions of Texas homeowners.
Southern Methodist University Professor of Political Science Cal Jillson said he believes the Republicans will be more willing to compromise this session because it is more advantageous for the party to get something done. The infighting shows a weakness in the party as well as Abbott’s ability to lead, he said.
DEADLINES
In addition, lawmakers are facing several pressing deadlines. For one, if a homestead exemption is passed, it must also be approved by voters in November. The deadline to place something on the November ballot is Aug. 21. Should the second special session run the
full 30-day course without a bill, it may not pass in time to be placed on the November ballot, delaying property tax relief.
In addition, the impending trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is scheduled to begin Sept. 5, which will take up all of the senate’s attention as they will be acting as jurors.
Delaying a bill on property taxes will not only impact the reputations of the lawmakers — especially those of the top Republican leaders — but Jillson noted that it also stalls their ability to deal with other top GOP priorities like school choice. And, to complicate matters, it may hold up some school districts from being able to settle final revenue number for their Fiscal Year 24 budgets.
SLOW-GOING?
Rottinghaus added that he believes the House and Senate are inching towards a compromise, but it will be a slow process.
That slow process appeared affirmed Wednesday when both chambers immediately put up the exact same bills that they promoted last special session, proving little compromise thus far. However, Patrick said Tuesday that he has reached Phelan asking for an in-person meeting to broker a deal, but the House is adjourned until July 5. He said he “looks forward to talking to the Speaker” after that.
Sharon Navarro, a professor in the Political Science department at the University of Texas at San Antonio, said she believes this session will be a repeat of the first, where nothing will get done.
Navarro said internal political turmoil is nothing new, building up over years and reminiscent of the national Republican Party. But without resolution, the Texas Republicans risk averting voters who may be frustrated that there is no unified vision within the Republican Party and no willingness of the leaders within the party to work with each other to move Texas forward.
“I think it’s just gonna be a stalemate. I think we’re going to have the intraparty struggle continue on,” she said. “I think that they might run out the clock … and force the vote into the next legislative session.”
