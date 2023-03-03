Register’s Beall takes honors in Best of CNHI contest
Staff report
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Gainesville Daily Register Staff Writer Anna Beall has been named Columnist of the Year by CNHI, the newspaper’s parent company.
Beall, who joined the Register in 2021, took the honor in Division III — the small daily and semi-weekly division.
“We are tickled pink for Anna,” said Register Editor Mike Eads. “We hired her without her having taken so much as a journalism class, and her work gets better and better by the week. Her deep roots in Gainesville inform her work and the rest of us benefit from it.”
The North Andover Eagle-Tribune received the nod for Newspaper of the Year honors in Division I, the largest CNHI newspapers, over an impressive field of finalists. The newspaper was recognized for strong enterprise reporting, its hefty daily local news report, a terrific daily local and Boston sports report and its daily editorials on state and local issues. CNHI Vice President, National Editor Dennis Lyons, said he was impressed by the breadth and depth of the daily local report and said the Eagle Tribune exhibited “the best local and regional sports section” in the competition.
The Public Service award for Division I went to the Traverse City Record-Eagle for its compelling example of investigative journalism focused on the systemic failure of Michigan’s probate courts to oversee guardians and conservators appointed to protect vulnerable seniors from injustice. The nine-month project exposed case after case of financial exploitation. The probate courts enabled the thievery by carelessly appointing unqualified guardians, many who had money problems of their own and saw the opportunity to take advantage of their wards. Editorials supported the news coverage by pushing for reform. The series took probate court authorities and the legislature to task for decades of neglect.
The McAlester News-Capital earned First Place in the Division II Newspaper of the Year competition. The newspaper was recognized for its sweeping local coverage with a strong sense of community featuring enterprise reporting on a variety of topics. Impressive content on elections, community events, columns, editorials and sports. A clever, reader-participation pet calendar that raised money for an animal shelter was also recognized. The story of the August 2022 execution of a death-row inmate who had turned his life around in prison highlighted the quality of the newspaper’s journalism – in photos and stories, including an exclusive, provocative interview with the inmate’s spiritual advisor.
The Division II Public Service Award went to the Valdosta Daily Times for the newspaper’s coverage and editorials exposing a lack of transparency in the state prison system, a high number of prison deaths and state and federal investigations into Georgia’s prison system. The series documented what one source described as a humanitarian crisis behind bars.
The Tahlequah (Oklahoma) Daily Press won the Division III Newspaper of the Year competition for its strong local coverage of the community, including tribal coverage of the Cherokee Tribe headquartered in Tahlequah. Judges were impressed with striking local editorials in each edition, a weekly point and counterpoint feature on the editorial page, robust school and public education coverage and the overall hometown feel of the newspaper.
Public Service for Division III went to the Richmond Register for for its dogged pursuit of answers when a fire destroyed a local apartment complex and the newspaper learned from firefighters that faulty fire hydrants may have delayed response times. The newspaper pursued public records requests and did not take no for an answer when officials stalled. Officials made the records available and the hydrants were repaired.
The Duncan Banner received a special honorable mention in Division III Public Service for its coverage of a coach and school board member who made controversial comments on social media regarding gender identity. Following its coverage of the public outcry, newspaper editorials called on district leaders to do better when it comes to taking care of students and their well-being. The coach was dismissed and the board member was compelled to respond to parental concerns. Good example of a newspaper holding public officials accountable.
