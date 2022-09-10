AUSTIN — Many Texas teachers are on the verge of leaving the profession, citing low job satisfaction, heavy workloads, frustration with non-teaching duties, long hours and poor pay and benefits, a report released Thursday found.
The 2022 Texas Teacher Poll by the Charles Butt Foundation surveyed 1,291 teachers. It found that persistent problems within the teaching profession are causing more teachers to consider leaving the profession than ever before.
While the report highlighted several issues causing teachers to leave, it also listed strategies – proposed by teachers themselves – to better improve work environments.
“As our public schools face unprecedented teacher workforce challenges, listening to experts — our Texas public school teachers — is more important than ever before,” Shari Albright, president of the foundation, said in a statement. “For this reason, we feel extra urgency and pride to release our third annual report on Texas teachers’ attitudes towards the profession and public education.”
Teacher dissatisfaction has been an issue in Texas for years. Many said they do not believe they are being paid adequately, causing some to take multiple jobs. Others cite the strain of the pandemic that upended traditional classroom teaching and forced the profession to change drastically and quickly. Some have also said that rising inflation has erased teacher pay gains they received just a couple of years prior.
According to the report, 77% of teachers polled have seriously considered leaving the profession compared to 58% in 2020. Among those who have seriously considered leaving, a majority — 93% — have actively taken steps to leave the profession within the past year, it said.
“Our research finds teachers have the passion and the heart for their work in the classroom and for their students,” Albright said. “However, this dedication is challenged by inadequate pay, an untenable workload, feeling unvalued and uninvolved in decision-making, and a lack of resources and support that teachers need to succeed at their job.”
When asked specifically about job satisfaction, many said they had high dissatisfaction with the job while others singled out administration as leading them to feel let down or unfairly pressured, the report said.
Others, however, said despite the challenges they still had high job satisfaction.
Among strategies to improve retention were prioritizing a positive work culture and environment, as well as autonomy as classroom leaders, the report said.
Pay and benefits were another large factor in whether educators chose to stay in the field, with some teachers stating lack of administrative support and poor pay and benefits are the greatest cause of frustration in the profession, the report found.
However, while teachers wanted improved salaries, some were weary of incentive pay, or increased pay for teaching deemed effective or teaching in certain high-needs subjects or schools, as it has the potential to breed animosity and be unfair, they said.
They were concerned that measuring performance is difficult, forcing an undesirable reliance on testing. Others said it could cause competition among teachers and lead to hiring teachers focused on compensation rather than the students, the report said.
Texas has been actively trying to tackle its teacher retention problems, launching the Texas Vacancy Task Force in March. The task force, which has met twice since, is working to find “teacher-shaped” solutions to challenges. The task force was initially criticized for only having two teachers in its initial 28-person membership. It now has 52 members, half of whom are classroom educators.
Even so, many of the polled teachers said their students and the relationships they build with them overwhelmingly keeps them in the profession.
“(Student relationships) were seen as rewarding in the short term and something that continued to make a difference in retention over time,” the report said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.