Sacred Heart Catholic School has canceled high school athletics for the rest of this school year.
The decision was made after several student athletes were disciplined for alcohol use at a recent school function.
Sacred Heart athletic director Cody Wilson said this took place in the past two-to-three weeks.
“We just had several students that violated our athletic handbook,” Wilson said. “It was their first offense, and so, because of that, we just had to follow our handbook that all students and parents had to sign.”
The season was almost over as it was. The Tiger baseball team had two regular season games remaining, both against Azle Christian. Sacred Heart would have been unable to play the first of these games due to the number of athletes involved. For track and field, only the regional and state meets remained.
Wilson said the season being nearly completed was a big part of the decision.
“The first violation is, student may not participate in the next athletic contest,” Wilson said. “So, because of where we were in the season, it was kind of a deciding factor. TAPPS policy is we miss the playoffs if you pull out of a district competition … It just kind of made it a little easier to justify it being the end of the season.”
The baseball team was playoffs-bound prior to this decision. Sacred Heart finishes the season 7-10 with a 4-2 district record.
The Sacred Heart handbook also requires each involved student to complete 10 hours of community service before returning to athletics.
