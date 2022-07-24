Three rising seniors at Sacred Heart Catholic School got to preview medical careers this summer at North Texas Medical Center.
The trio spent three weeks volunteering in various capacities around the 60-bed hospital in Gainesville.
“It's been a really cool experience,” said Chris Clark. “I got to see surgeries on people; I got to help out with doctors and nurses and everybody, so it's been a really cool experience.”
They saw what is possible should they go into nursing, med school and the like.
“[Going into medicine] was in the back of my mind, it was probably one of my top three things I was thinking about, but I didn't know what in the medical field and I really didn't realize that there were so many different parts of the medical field, so this is really opened it up and helped narrow it down,” said Eli Hess, another one of the three students. “I really like the ER room, so I'm really interested in pursuing something in the emergency room.”
Clark may want to go into the family business.
“I wanted to pursue something in the medical field, and I thought that by volunteering at a hospital, it would help me to figure out what I wanted to do,” said Clark. “My dad's an anesthesiologist, so I was thinking about anesthesiology, and after looking at everything, I'm pretty confident I want to be an anesthesiologist now.”
The three of them think more students should take advantage of this annual opportunity at the hospital.
“We were first told about this by his [Hess'] mom actually, at school, and I think if we went back to our school and talked about it, it was a really fun experience and very educational,” said Clark. “So I think more people would go to it if we told them about it at our school.”
They said it was a great experience, whether or not any of them go into a medical field.
“I just wanted more life experience to cast a net for what I want to do,” said Dominic Rozell. “I've gotten to meet a bunch of cool nurses, and it's been a really good experience… just all around experience working with fast paced people, always on the move, trying to get things done efficiently and fast; it gives a good sense of work ethic.”
