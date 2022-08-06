Farmers Mutual Hail Insurance Company of Iowa (FMH) has awarded a sponsorship of a $1,500 Future Farmers of America (FFA) Scholarship for Gainesville resident Stephen Fuhrmann, a student at Lindsay High School. He will attend Texas A&M University - College Station to study Agricultural Business Management.
