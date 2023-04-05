AUSTIN — Some Texas lawmakers want to end the practice of tenure at public universities and colleges.
While the change has been proposed in past legislative sessions, it has gained traction this time when Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a Republican, threw his support behind the measure last year as a way to ban the teaching of critical race theory. He named it a top priority for the senate this session.
“Apparently this small group, they don’t understand that we in the Legislature represent the people of Texas,” Patrick previously said. “We are those who distribute taxpayer dollars. We are the ones who pay their salaries. The parents are the ones who pay tuition. And, of course, we’re going to have a say in what the curriculum is.”
State Sen. Brandon Creighton, a Conroe Republican, has now spearheaded Senate Bill 18, which bars an institution of higher status from granting any employee of the institution tenure or any type of permanent employment status.
Creighton added that the bill does not apply to any faculty who currently hold tenure nor does it bar institutions from creating an alternate system of tiered employment status for faculty members provided that the system clearly defines each position and requires annual performance reviews.
“We’ve seen the brand and the reputation of several of our colleges and universities, including our flagships, certainly have been damaged because of the actions of a few vocal and fringe tenured faculty,” he said.
Tenure is granted to professors who have a good track record of teaching and research. However, Creighton said many non-tenured professors are contributing a disproportionate level of instructional time compared to their tenure counterparts.
He added that other esteemed universities across the world do not offer tenure, such as Cambridge and Oxford, and it has not tarnished the school’s reputation.
Andrea Gore, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin, said tenure provides the opposite.
Gore said for her, being tenured allowed her to take risks in research that — after some failures — lead to successful discoveries in understanding the developing brain.
“What will Texas look like under SB 18? It will have catastrophic and possibly unintended consequences that will reverberate across the state,” Gore said. “Our students will be deprived of their best educators and researchers when faculty choose other universities for their careers.”
Pat Heintzelman, president of Texas Faculty Association, called tenure “the cornerstone of quality and rigor in our academic disciplines.”
“The employment protections of tenure are hard earned by their design,” Heintzelman said. ”(Tenure) is not some sort of arbitrary award, but an important system structure to allow for advanced, long-term research to be protected from the danger of being derailed by short-term interest.”
