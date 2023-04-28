Butterfield Stage Players examine sibling relationships this weekend.
“Something Rotten” follows the adventures of brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom, aspiring playwrights who are trying to break out of William Shakespeare’s shadow make names for themselves in Renaissance England.
Gene Matthews and Stephanie Rodriguez, the director and choreographer, are real-life siblings.
“This is our third show to work on together as director and choreographer,” said Matthews. “We did ‘Sweet Charity,’ ‘Godspell’ and then this one, but we were also in shows together when we were younger.”
Matthews did theatre all throughout his childhood before majoring in musical theatre. He then worked professionally in New York doing some off-Broadway productions and in Los Angeles doing some television work before coming to Texas. He currently works at Winstar as an event coordinator and is involved in community theatre here in Gainesville, having directed five shows at Butterfield and performing in many more.
Rodriguez has been dancing her whole life. Around high school, her brother persuaded her to do show choir and musical theatre. She ended up loving it so much that she got a degree in musical theatre and a minor in dance. From there, she worked as a dancer in Vegas and California. She was also on the Broadway tour of “Saturday Night Fever.”
She now lives in Houston and drives north to Gainesville to help Matthews with choreography.
“I don’t know that I would do that for just any director,” said Rodriguez. “There’s something very special about working with my brother on a show and being like, ‘Oh my gosh, look what we created together,’ and getting to share that with our family and friends. Like, yes, 100 percent, I will make the drive.”
Even outside of theatre, the two have worked together throughout their lives.
“Before, we worked together in the same restaurant, we worked together in a corporate training capacity, so we have worked together out in the real world together,” said Matthews. “I think transitioning that experience into creating art together has been relatively easy because we know how to work well with each other.”
“I look up to Gene so much, in such a capacity that I genuinely really do care about his opinion,” said Rodriguez. “I think that it helps me a lot when I’m choreographing something and he’s in rehearsal with me, I can turn to him and be like, ‘Hey, do you think that needs more?’ or ‘Do you think that it looks good?’ just to get his directorial opinion on how the dance fits in with the show as a whole, so from that aspect, I really love it.”
Not always eye-to-eye
Still, as with all siblings, especially siblings that work together, they have their disagreements.
“We do sometimes get really mad at the other one for not being able to see what the other one is trying to accomplish,” said Matthews.
“Yeah, usually it comes down to ‘You’re not getting what I’m trying and what my vision is,’” added Rodriguez.
“We’ve had to convince the other person that what we’re doing will work, and I think for the most part we generally can,” said Matthews. “I’ve always been the type of person where if you can sell me on it and convince me of it, then I will try it, and Stephanie knows more about how to spin that to get me on her side than anyone.”
The two siblings have a passion in their art that they bring to the stage with the brothers in “Something Rotten.”
“Nick and Nigel both have very strong personalities where they passionately argue for what they believe is the right thing to do, and Stephanie and I are the exact same way,” said Matthews. “Ultimately, Nick and Nigel discover that they are stronger together than they are separate, and I think Stephanie and I can frequently come to that same conclusion.”
This sibling connection is also reflected in the actors playing Nick and Nigel in the show, as well as creating a sense of camaraderie in the cast.
“I feel like this character is a lot like me … and I love playing an absolute dork,” said Emmet Bayer, who plays Nigel Bottom in the show. “It’s fun that I get to be something that is an exaggeration of myself already.”
“I do see a lot of Nick within myself in this show,” said Christian Martinez, who is playing Nick Bottom. “Especially the more vulnerable parts and some of the more neurotic parts … I think it has helped us get into that brotherly character connection. We’re both here early all the time so we have a lot of banter and a lot of little jokes, as well as the rest of the cast. I feel like everybody is my family.”
Shakespeare
“Shakespeare has always been an artist that I’ve loved and respected,” said Ash Vance, who is playing Shakespeare in the show. “To play him as this sort of unhinged characterization of himself is a total blast, and allows me to take all of my Shakespeare nerd knowledge and combine it with just a fun unhinged energy.”
Matthews and Rodriguez are always glad to work together, but they also are proud of the cast and crew that have been working on this show since January.
“Everyone in community theatre is doing it because they love to do it because they just genuinely want to be doing it,” said Rodriguez. “They’re not getting paid to be there. They didn’t sign a contract. They’re doing it because they love it, and I feel like that really shows, too.”
Showtimes are April 27-29 and May 3-6 at 7 p.m., as well as April 30 and May 6-7 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults ad $10 for children 12-years-old and younger. Tickets are available at butterfieldstage.org.
Butterfield would like to ask parents to have caution when considering bringing their kids as the show contains innuendos, alcohol references and some adult language.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.