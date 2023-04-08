Cooke County’s actors, musicians and artists are getting together for a good cause next week.
The Cooke County Arts Council will host the 11th annual Scholarship Concert Friday, April 14, at The First State Bank Center for the Performing Arts on the North Central Texas College campus.
The arts council includes Butterfield Stage Players, Gainesville Swing Orchestra, Gainesville Area Visual Arts, the North Central Texas Chorale and Dolce Canto. Proceeds from Friday’s event are used to fund a scholarship for a graduating Cooke County high school or home-schooled student who will attend college in the fall. Previous winners have attended NCTC, Texas State University, Lamar University, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, Sam Houston State University, Texas Tech and UT Arlington. Additional funds raised will also be used to help with operating expenses for the Arts Council groups.
The doors open at 6:30 p.m. Concert attendees will be treated to wine and hors d’oeuvres provided by Georgie Brown. While enjoying these refreshments, attendees will be able to enjoy the exhibits on display by Gainesville Area Visual Arts and visit with the artists and performers.
At 7:30 p.m., the Dolce Canto youth choir will open the show with three numbers: “Tune My Heart,” “The Glory Train” and “May You Always Have a Song.”
The Butterfield Stage Players will follow with a number from the upcoming presentation of “Something Rotten.”
The North Central Texas Chorale will bring Broadway to the stage, performing “Andrew Lloyd Webber: A Concert Celebration,” “Another Op’nin’, Another Show” and “Choral Highlights from Jersey Boys.”
The Gainesville Swing Orchestra will close the concert with a set featuring favorites “I Can’t Stop Loving You,” “Georgia, On My Mind” and “Black Magic Woman,” among others.
Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for senior citizens and children. Tickets are available at Vantage Point Art Gallery, located on the Cooke County Courthouse square in downtown Gainesville. Tickets will also be available at the door the night of the concert.
