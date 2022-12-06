Gainesville’s MLK Celebration Committee will host a silent auction Saturday to raise money for college scholarships for Gainesville High School students.
The auction runs 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at Stanford House, 401 W Garnett St. Pulled pork sandwiches and stuffed baked potatoes will be served.
Donations are needed. Products or services provided by local businesses are best — meals, sports memorabilia, overnight stays, etc. Monetary donations are accepted at paypal.me/gainesvillemlk or by providing cash or check to the MLK Celebration Committee Fund on the day of the event at Stanford House.
Anyone with questions on how to help should contact Jerry Hendricks at 940-736-9626 or James Hughes at 940-902-7180.
