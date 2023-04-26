Simpson establishes NCTC scholarship

Karen Budlong Simpson of Cooke County (center) has established the Betty Kirby Budlong Red River Promise Scholarship Fund through a donation of stocks to the NCTC Foundation. She was joined in the presentation by NCTC Vice Chancellor of External Affairs Debbie Sharp (left) and NCTC Foundation Board Member Dick Haayen (right).
The trust is in honor of her mother, Betty Kirby Budlong, a longtime educator and alumni of NCTC. “Whether in the classroom or with people she met in the community, mom was always a champion for the underdog,” said Simpson.
This scholarship will go to Red River Promise students from Cooke County ISDs. The Red River Promise provides graduating seniors with varied support services and covers the cost of tuition and fees at NCTC for up to two years or 60 credit hours.
This is the second scholarship Simpson has funded at NCTC to honor her mother. In 2019 Simpson and her brother Garth Budlong established the first Betty Kirby Budlong Scholarship with their donation to the NCTC Foundation. Visit nctc.edu or email dsharp@nctc.edu for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.