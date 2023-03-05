The Cooke County Library in downtown Gainesville will offer two Spring Break classes, as well as the weekly children’s class on Tuesday.
“We wanted to give people options of activities to do during Spring Break. We know there are folks who stay around Cooke County and we thought this would be a great way to offer free, fun and educational ones for them.” says Library Director Jennifer Johnson-Spence.
On Wednesday, March 15, come at 10:30 a.m. for the Literary LEGOs class. The kids will be free building and creating with LEGOs. This class is for children ages 5-12 years old. The class has 15 slots and attendees will need to sign up to attend. Sign up for the class starts today until the class is full.
On Thursday, March 16, come at 10:30 a.m. for Arts in the Stack class. The class is for children ages 6-12 years old. The class has 10 slots and attendees will need to sign up to attend. Sign up for the class starts today until the class is full.
Call the library at 940-668-5530 with any questions.
