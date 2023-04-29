The North Central Texas College Department of Music will hold its Spring Choir Concert on Thursday, May 4, at 7:30 p.m. This concert will feature the music of composer and arranger Greg Gilpin, who will attend.
Gilpin is a well-known, ASCAP award-winning choral composer and arranger with hundreds of publications to his credit. He is also in demand as a conductor for choral festivals, all-district and all-state choirs and is a member of MENC and ACDA.
The Indianapolis native is busy as a studio musician and producer in the recording industry. These projects include commercial jingles, CD projects, Broadway and Disney.
The concert is free and open to the public. It will be held at the NCTC Gainesville Campus, in the First State Bank Center for the Performing Arts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.