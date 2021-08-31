A student at Gainesville Intermediate School has been disciplined after bringing a pocketknife to school, according to Gainesville Independent School District officials.
The district issued a statement late Monday that one student "reported to school administrators that a small knife was seen in the possession of another student."
Campus administration investigated and found that the student in question did, in fact, have a small pocketknife.
"The pocketknife was confiscated from the student and the student’s parents were immediately notified. No one was threatened or harmed. The student will be subject to disciplinary action according to the GISD Student Code of Conduct," according to the statement issued by district spokeswoman Leslie Crutsinger.
Crutsinger went on to urge parents to encourage their children to support the district's policy and "immediately report any incident that might create a safety concern."
