Gainesville, TX (76240)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High around 65F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.