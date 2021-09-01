Two vehicles driven by Gainesville High School students on FM 1306 collided across from the Gainesville High School baseball field Wednesday morning.
Gainesville city police and fire were called to investigate and ultimately cleared the scene.
“Upon notification to the students’ parents and medical evaluation by the first responders and school nurse, the students involved resumed attendance on campus. Each student will continuously be monitored throughout the day,” according to the statement issued by Leslie Crutsinger, Director of Communications for the Gainesville Independent School District.
