Fourth-grade students Avery Phillips and Berklee Little have presented a petition to the Gainesville ISD board to continue support for the dual language program.
“I think the dual language program is important because it challenges you to learn a different language and can help your future,” said Phillips during the board’s Monday meeting. “About a month ago, I figured out I would not have dual language in fifth grade and up, and I wanted to stand up for my education and my life. So I made this petition and got 270 signatures, which included the Chalmers principal, the Cooke County Judge and even the mayor.”
“It challenges us more so we can be more understanding,” added Little. “We would like to learn more about anything and everything about Spanish we can.”
Following the students’ presentation, Avery Phillips’ father Martin Phillips spoke about how his daughter started the petition and him speaking at the previous school board meeting.
“There was a math problem at school that had to do with a petition, and Mrs. De Santiago was explaining about petitions to class, and Avery put her hand up and said, ‘I need some paper,’” said Martin Phillips, a Gainesville City Council member.
“Last time I was here at the board meeting, I heard some things about the dual language program I want to be really clear about. I heard it said that it was never intended to be K through 12; that’s not what parents were told … I heard that it was difficult to implement because a prior administrator didn’t leave a complete program; the solution to that is to finish the program.”
Martin Phillips also talked about the steps he is willing to take to support the dual language program using connections he has in Ecuador.
“I also heard that we don’t have teachers, and so I’m here to provide names … I keep getting names. I had to add some on with a pen tonight on the way here,” said Martin Phillips. “I have six names so far; teachers who currently live in Ecuador who are interested in coming to teach in the dual language program at GISD. Here are names, points of contact, phone numbers, email addresses, and I have been told by my contact in Ecuador to expect more names, so I am hopeful that we can continue this program.”
After his presentation, Superintendent DesMontes Stewart asked Martin Phillips about the certifications held by the people presented. Phillips answered that they are certified where they live in Ecuador, and that he was told GISD would help with the state certification.
This presentation is following confusion that started at an open house prior to October’s School Board meeting where parents were told the program was ending after the fourth grade. The program GISD uses, the Gomez and Gomez model, is designed for Pre-K through fifth grade, although GISD was planning on using it for sixth-grade students given that they are on the same campus as the fifth-grade students. For seventh grade through twelfth grade, the dual-language classes would be replaced with typical Spanish classes.
However, due to staffing shortages, there is no dual language program at the intermediate campus, creating a gap between the fourth grade and the seventh grade.
“We don’t want students to have to miss a year before they are offered Spanish at the junior high,” Amber Rains, the director of the bilingual and ESL program at GISD, told the Register last month. “Our ideal is to offer it through sixth grade, given we have the staff … but we have to stop it where our teachers stop…
“We have reached out, and we’re working in conjunction with a company called GEC, and that is allowing us to hire outside the country and then bring them in and potentially certify them within our district. They can be here for about five years, and that’s how we’ve been able to acquire some; we have seven that we hired this year in our district from that, and we feel like we’ll continue with that program and get more.”
There is a lack of teaching staff across GISD generally and in other school districts statewide and nationwide. Currently at GISD, there are 28 open professional positions and 12 open auxiliary positions, meaning a little less than 10 percent of positions at GISD are available.
“I can’t say enough about our administrators because… they have truly had to be able to manipulate classrooms, utilize staffing to not only provide coverage, but to ensure that all of our kids are in front of a certified teacher so they can receive top-tier instruction from a certified individual,” said Stewart. “Those individuals, as well as the members of my central level administrative team are doing everything within their powers to hire anybody that meets the certification and the qualifications for those individual roles.”
As GISD is looking at staffing shortages, the district is also looking at increasing numbers of students. Stewart mentioned the fourth-grade class, which according to Stewart is, “One of our largest classes since I’ve been here in my five years.” The current fourth-grade class is currently tied for the second-highest number of students with 256, and the class with the highest number of students is the ninth-grade class with 258 students.
Across the district, there are 24 more students than there were this time last year. While Stewart admits this may not sound like much, if those 24 students were to hit the right campus it would put GISD over capacity.
“I believe it’s safe to say that in all of our grade levels, all of our buildings are above 90 percent occupied right now,” said Stewart. “You look over and you see Chalmers estates… [which is] starting to move dirt, which means homes are coming,” Stewart added that there are other housing developments and apartment complexes in the works around Gainesville. “This is going to be a key topic of discussion as we talk about the future of GISD and how we’re going to move forward to ensure that we’re able to accommodate not only programs, but we’re also able to accommodate children here in our school buildings.”
The buildings were checked in an intruder detection audit done by Region 11 to meet requirements set by Gov. Greg Abbott. As part of the audit, representatives from Region 11 came to campuses to see if they could gain access to the building by an entrance other than the primary one by the office. All exterior doors passed and were locked. However, one interior door to a classroom was found unlocked.
“The classroom that they got into had a sub in it, and of course, subs do not have keys to doors so they are unable to unlock doors,” said Stewart. “That’s one of the things we’re working through now is how do we give our subs access to and from classrooms, but also keeping key control, because what we don’t want to happen is 20 people sub in a building so 20 people have keys to that building.”
A memorandum of understanding was approved between the Denton County Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program (JJAEP) and GISD where if a student commits an illegal offense, GISD can send them to JJAEP. GISD would have to pay $99 per student per day. There is also the possibility of students being sent to JJAEP under court orders, where the court system would pay the fee.
“It puts another safeguard in place for us if a student commits a chapter 37 offense, then we send them to JJAEP,” said Stewart. “This is just to provide and make sure we have an agreement in place if in the event we need it down the road.”
