AUSTIN — Texas State Rep. Jared Patterson filed a bill Tuesday that would prohibit the instruction of sexual orientation or gender identity in public education.
The bill, House Bill 1155, prohibits lessons on these topics from kindergarten through eighth grade.
It is a near copycat of the controversial Florida law passed last year dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” bill, but expands on the requirement beyond third grade as passed in Florida to high school.
“Parents and taxpayers have spoken loudly over the past year-plus. The message is no more radical ideology in the classroom — particularly when it comes to inappropriate or obscene content,” Patterson said in a Tweet on Wednesday. “The sexualization of our children must stop.”
Additionally, the bill looks to solidify parental rights in their child’s education and interaction with school personnel, particularly in health-related services such as mental, emotional and physical health.
It bars school districts from providing students with a health-related questionnaire or screening prior to first informing parents and receiving their consent or allowing parents the opportunity to decline health-related services offered throughout the school year.
It also prohibits districts from adopting policies that would prevent a parent from accessing education or health records of their child or one that would discourage communications with parents regarding a child’s well-being.
The Texas State Board of Education has also been directed to review school counseling frameworks and standards, education practices and any student services personnel guidelines, standards and frameworks by Aug. 1, 2024, per the bill.
“Given what we’ve uncovered, this bill is needed to provide parents with the maximum transparency and control over health-related services in our schools,” said Patterson, a Republican from Frisco.
Following news of the bill, Resource Center CEO Cece Cox called it “another attempt by politicians in Texas to further marginalize and erase LGBTQIA+ youth at school.”
The Resource Center provides health and wellness education and advocacy for the LGBTQIA+ community.
Cox said the mere debate around these issues is impacting the wellbeing of LGBTQIA+ youth, where LGBTQIA+ youth organizations like The Trevor Project reported a spike in calls to mental health resources following similar bills proposed last legislative session.
“Nobody is asking for learning standards that are not accurate and ageappropriate. This bills seems like just another political stunt that will end up harming kids,” Cox said.
Texas lawmakers will make their way to Austin next week where the 88th Legislative Session is set to convene on Tuesday.
