AUSTIN — The Texas House and Senate are taking different approaches to addressing property taxes.
Members of each chamber on Thursday released a new property tax bill that they said would provide relief to Texas property owners.
House Bill 2, filed by state Rep. Morgan Meyer, a Dallas Republican, looks to compress school district tax rates.
If passed, the bill would lower school district property taxes by 28% by reducing the maximum compressed school tax rate by 15 cents but not less than 90% of the maximum compressed tax rate.
This approach would save the owner of a $350,000 home $460 on their school district tax bill next year and $590 in 2025, House Speaker Dade Phelan said.
“Skyrocketing property taxes have become unaffordable for too many residents in this state, and I thank Rep. Meyer for filing legislation that would bring real relief to Texas taxpayers by making much-needed improvements to the state’s appraisal system,” Phelan said in a statement. “This bill is a great building block for our state to continue to thrive.”
HB 2 would also reduce the limit on annual appraisal increases to 5% for all types of property in the state, shielding homeowners, small-business owners and other property owners from sudden increases in values to their property that are oftentimes unsustainable, officials said.
Phelan said the bill would also provide more than $17 billion in property tax relief.
HB 2, however, does not include a homestead exemption increase, which is the approach taken by the Texas Senate. Phelan said during an event Thursday that although the House version doesn’t include an exemption increase, he is not “not shutting the door” to those discussions.
Senate Bill 2, filed by state Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, would increase the homestead exemption for school district taxes from $40,000 to $70,000, a 75% increase overall.
This change would provide an additional $341 in savings on school taxes for the average homeowner each year, officials said. All Texas senators have signed on to the bill as co-authors.
Should either bill or a combination of the two pass, it would go before voters in November.
“Delivering property tax relief has never been more important as property values and inflation rise. I look forward to voting for this important legislation and working with our counterparts in the House to pass meaningful property tax relief,” said state Sen. Robert Nichols, R-Jacksonville, in a statement.
School funding and property taxes are intertwined in Texas.
The largest portion of one's property taxes goes toward school districts. Taxes levied by local districts currently fund about 46% of their overall budget.
Dax Gonzalez, division director of the Texas Association of School Boards, said the organization’s members are generally agnostic toward property tax reform as long as the state agrees to cover the difference.
Gonzalez warned that the 2009 Legislature adopted an education budget that was made whole largely by using federal stimulus dollars following the economic downturn. The following session there was no federal stimulus, resulting in a $5.4 billion budget cut to schools.
He said in that instance, a short term decision on the education budget led to a large cut because sustainable funding had not been identified, which he fears could happen again.
“(Lawmakers) can compress tax rates all they want, but they're just going to be on the hook for it in future sessions to pay for it, and that can be an expensive endeavor,” Gonzalez said. “It’s just a matter of keeping one eye down the road to make sure that (the state) is able to maintain its promises.”
