Cooke County residents and their neighbors can to make their cases for better broadband coverage next week.
The Texas Broadband Development Office (BDO) has scheduled meetings in Sherman and Lewisville for anyone with questions or ideas about how state money earmarked for expanded coverage should be spent.
People involved in the following community work are encouraged to attend:
• Taxpayers;
• Business owners;
• Local governments and school districts;
• Special districts, like Gainesville’s and Muenster’s hospital districts;
• Nonprofits, like VISTO;
• Churches and other faith-based organizations;
• Veterans' groups, like Gainesville VFW Post 1922 and Lake Kiowa American Legion Post 265;
• Senior centers, like Stanford House.
The first meeting will be Monday, July 10, at the Texoma Council of Governments (TCOG) office in Sherman — 1117 Gallagher Dr. Another meeting is set for Aug. 2 at the TCOG office in Lewisville, 100 N. Charles St. Sign up at https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/texas-bdo-public-meetings-2171019.
Texas is slated to receive $3.3 billion from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment, or BEAD, Program, according to federal officials. This investment, provided by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, is part of a $42.5 billion nation plan to finance internet access in rural areas across the United States. The BDO already has $600 million available for state grants to local communities for broadband expansion.
The Cooke County Commissioners Court appointed a citizens’ advisory group last year to investigate how to improve high-speed access throughout the county. The group’s initial recommendation was to fund a fiber-optic line to connect Callisburg and team with vendor to extend wireless broadband to other underserved corners of the county.
Cooke County Treasurer Shelly Atteberry recently told the commissioners’ court that the county probably doesn’t qualify for grants from the first round of that state money.
