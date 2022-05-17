Gainesville High School alumni Alvin Thomas is the new Director of Transportation for Gainesville ISD.
Thomas, a 2002 graduate of GHS, has been a Special Education teacher and bus driver at Gainesville High School for the past three years. He has been in education for a total of 14 years, working with all levels of students from Pre K-12. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University-Commerce and a master’s degree from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.
“It is great honor and pleasure to become the Director of Transportation for GISD,” Thomas said. “It has always been a dream of mine to come and give back to the community that helped me grow as a student. I want to make a positive difference.
“As Robert Bennett once said, ‘Success is not how high you have climbed, but how you make a positive difference to the world.’ Go Leopards!”
Thomas will manage 34 bus drivers and monitors and oversee a fleet of 29 passenger buses, four additional passenger vehicles and 21 district vehicles that transport about 1,200 students per day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.