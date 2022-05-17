Thomas GISD
Gainesville High School alumni Alvin Thomas is the new Director of Transportation for Gainesville ISD.

Thomas, a 2002 graduate of GHS, has been a Special Education teacher and bus driver at Gainesville High School for the past three years. He has been in education for a total of 14 years, working with all levels of students from Pre K-12. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University-Commerce and a master’s degree from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

“It is great honor and pleasure to become the Director of Transportation for GISD,” Thomas said. “It has always been a dream of mine to come and give back to the community that helped me grow as a student. I want to make a positive difference.

“As Robert Bennett once said, ‘Success is not how high you have climbed, but how you make a positive difference to the world.’ Go Leopards!”

Thomas will manage 34 bus drivers and monitors and oversee a fleet of 29 passenger buses, four additional passenger vehicles and 21 district vehicles that transport about 1,200 students per day.

