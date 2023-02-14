VISTO (Volunteers in Service to Others) received strong support from the community as part of the Souper Bowl of Caring. Maddie Williams, a junior at Lindsay High School, organized a food drive through the 4-H Clubs of Cooke County. Together, they collected 935 pounds of food for VISTO. They also donated $550, $500 of which came from the Gainesville Fire Department. Then on Sunday, First Christian Church hosted a soup lunch and fundraiser Sunday that raised $8,266 and served soup to over 200 people.
