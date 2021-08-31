Voters in Gainesville and Indian Creek can learn more very soon about the spending measures they will be voting on Nov. 2
Gainesville Independent School District will host several public meetings to discuss plans to finance and build a new, $70 million middle school on the grounds of the aging Gainesville Junior High.
All meetings are open to the public and will include presentations by Superintendent Dr. DesMontes Stewart and question and answer sessions. The meetings will be held 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the GISD Auditorium, 1201 S. Lindsay St., on the following dates:
Wednesday, September 8
Thursday, September 16 (Spanish)
Tuesday, September 21
Wednesday, September 29
Thursday, October 7
Thursday, October 14
Thursday, October 21 (Spanish)
Thursday, October 28
Anyone who is registered to vote in Gainesville ISD can vote in the November bond election. Voters must be registered by Oct. 4. Early voting begins Oct. 18 and runs through Oct. 29.
For more information, visit www.gainesvilleisd.org/bond2021.
Indian Creek
Eastern Cooke County voters can learn more about a proposed taxing district for emergency services before November’s election.
Indian Creek Volunteer Fire Department will host a series of upcoming public meetings to make the case for a taxing district to support its operations. The election is set for Nov. 2 for registered voters within the department’s coverage area.
Indian Creek officials have announced three town hall meetings ahead of the election:
Saturday, Sept. 11, 6 p.m. – Lake Kiowa Lodge Assembly Room, 905 Kiowa Dr. West;
Friday, Oct. 1, 6 p.m. – Callisburg Elementary School, 648 FM 3164;
Saturday, Oct. 16, 6 p.m. – Weaver Ranch, Belar Farm, 8213 FM 902.
The fire department’s board has lobbied the public and the Cooke County Commissioners Court for months on the issue, asserting that ICVFD can’t continue to provide effective service without a greater and more predictable source of income.
“… (T)here is no valid way to budget for or fund major equipment, property and facility expenses. Recent donation rates range from 13% to 25%, while emergency fire and rescue calls continue increasing annually (502 calls in 2020),” according to a district press release.
Indian Creek residents can vote early Oct. 18-29 at the County Annex Building. 112 S. Dixon St., in Gainesville between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.