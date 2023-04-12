Gainesville High School’s One-Act Play production of “Treasure Island” is pulling into shore.
After a passionate effort in competition, the cast will be performing the show for the last time this Saturday.
The play follows Jim Hawkins on an adventure among pirates seeking a great treasure on the mysterious island.
“I love the story, and I really like classical literature,” said show director and GHS theatre teacher Morgan Sims. “This show was a lot about building up this group to handle contest theatre and what that entails as far as acting demands, teamwork as an ensemble and all that stuff.”
For the One-Act Play competition, high school casts travel to perform their shows for different audiences to compete against other schools in the area, with only two schools advancing to the next round.
“It’s a lot of fun,” said AK Ruiz, a freshman who plays Long John Silver. “We make new friends with other schools; the people that we meet along the way during contests are amazing people.”
GHS advanced past the district round, but the students’ journey was halted at the Bi-District competition.
“It’s a different mindset going into competition,” said sophomore Timothy Foss, who plays Squire Trelawney. “A lot of people go in where it’s like, ‘I have to beat everybody else,’ but it’s really not about beating everybody - well, it kind of is - but really it’s about working on a show that you’ve been working on so hard to show it to other people who don’t normally get to see it other than your town. It’s fun to travel your show and bring it to a new set of eyes.”
Now that the show is coming to a close, the cast is having some bittersweet feelings.
“I’m nervous because it’s my last time to step onstage as an actor,” said senior Sofi Corona, who plays Captain Smollett. “I’m really nervous; I might cry, but I don’t want to cry.”
“One of my favorite things, as a teacher, as an educator, is to look inside a kid and see their potential, where they can be in four years,” said Sims. “Where they want to be right now never really matches where I think they are, and that’s hard to stomach sometimes, but once they really start digging in and committing, letting themselves get over some of their insecurities, they start shaping up into that. Usually what happens is by the time we’ve gotten to the last show, they’re like, ‘I get it, I was not ready back then; I couldn’t do that four years ago,’ and it’s just cool.”
Scripted Genders
Unlike many adaptations of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic novel, this version, adapted by Bryony Lavery, portrays Jim as a female character. In addition, many of the pirates are women, carrying the spirit that girls need adventure, too.
“This script was devised by a group at the National Theatre in London, and the original director of the play has an interview where she was like, ‘Robert Louis Stevenson was quoted … that he wrote this book for boys,’ … and if you do a lot of historical research, there were a lot of documented and quite ruthless female pirates,” said Sims. “They did spin Jim Hawkins as the lead from being a boy to being a girl, but in the way the play is written, it’s questioned a lot, but it doesn’t take away from the character at all; the character is still at its core who that character is.”
Sims also felt that the script reflected her diverse of students and their journeys with gender identity.
“I have a group of kids that are, in a lot of ways, fluid in their gender presentation; they’re exploring and stuff like that,” said Sims. “This was as cool piece because you could cast in any way … and they’re all playing different genders and they’re all playing different characters in the ways that they chose to and never once has it ever changed how the play can be performed.”
Performances
“Treasure Island” begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Gainesville Independent School District auditorium at 1201 S. Lindsay St. at Gainesville Junior High School. House opens at 7 p.m. and admission is $5.
Then on May 16, three student-directed plays will be performed at the auditorium at 6:30 p.m.
Individual Awards
Best Performer: Hayley Colwell as Grandmother and Ben Gunn (District and Bi-District)
All Star Cast: Adriana Galano as Jim Hawkins (District and Bi-District) and Jayelynn Graham as Dr. Livesey (District)
Honorable Mention All Star Cast: AK Ruiz as Long John Silver (District and Bi-District) and Cristal Figueroa as Joan the Goat (District)
Outstanding Technician: Melaina Denison (District) and Bullin Rutledge (Bi-District)
Outstanding Tech Crew: Melaina Denison, Ximena Hinojosa, Bullin Rutledge, Ting-Yu Chao and Stella Intemann (District)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.