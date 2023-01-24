Gainesville, TX (76240)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.