Local high schools announced updated schedules for Tuesday’s sporting events due to the expected winter weather.
The following high school basketball games will still be played Tuesday, but with new varsity tipoff times. There will be no junior varsity games. Girls’ varsity games will be played at the below times, with boys’ varsity to follow:
• Callisburg vs Valley View: 4:30 p.m.
• Muenster vs Alvord: 4:30 p.m.
• Lindsay vs Tioga: 5 p.m.
• Whitesboro @ Pilot Point: 6 p.m.
Collinsville’s games against Chico have been pushed back to Wednesday at a time to be announced.
Sacred Heart’s games against Crowley Nazarene have been rescheduled for Thursday at the original times. The Tigers’ and Tigerettes’ games against Fort Worth Mercy Culture Prep have therefore been pushed to Friday.
All Gainesville soccer games (girls vs Wichita Falls, boys @ Bridgeport) have been canceled.
