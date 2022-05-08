A pair of school construction bonds failed and several local school board seats were filled in Saturday’s election, according to unofficial results released by the Cooke County Clerk’s office.
Era ISD’s $12.7 proposal to renovate some classroom spaces and bring its buildings up to code was voted down, 130-175.
Callisburg ISD’s more ambitious $28 million bid to upgrade its instructional spaces and athletic facilities also failed, with each of its three bond proposals getting voted down: A – 658-691, B – 527-825 and C – 537-815.
As for school board races:
• Eric Vann topped Jeannie Alexander in Valley View Seat 6, 421-148;
• Charlie Pickett topped Corrine French in Valley View Seat 1, 390-174;
• Chad Fleitman (259) and Brian Neu (213) won the two open seats on the Lindsay board over Bradley Ice (87);
• Phil Neelley beat Karen Denise Manuel, 480-192, for Place 6 on the Gainesville board;
• Laura Otts won Gainesville’s Place 5 with 528 votes, easily outdistancing the rest of that four-person field;
• Corey Hardin won Gainesvile’s Place 7 seat, running unopposed.
Just under 13 percent of Cooke County’s 28,000 registered turned out to the polls, which also included two proposed amendments to the state constitution.
Those amendments – one would cap what property taxes school districts could impose on homeowners who are elderly or disabled and the other would raise the state’s homestead exemption on property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000 per year – each passed easily, with over 85 percent of the vote in Cooke County.
Texas voters statewide overwhelmingly approved the amendments, according to secretary of state data.
To account for loss in revenue property tax income from the new cap, the state will be required to reimburse public school districts, per a law passed along with the proposed amendment.
Currently, local taxing entities such as cities, counties and school districts collect property taxes and set tax rates with the largest portion typically going to school districts. But property tax relief does not guarantee a lower tax bill.
Gov. Greg Abbott called the results a "victory for ALL property owners in Texas," on Twitter.
In November, Texans also voted in favor of eight state constitutional amendments. Those spanned several issues including one that solidified caregiver visits in nursing homes.
Read Tuesday’s Register to learn more about Saturday’s results.
CNHI's Ali Linan contributed to this report.
