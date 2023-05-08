Lindsay ISD’s campus will get a bit of an update and Gainesville will get a new fire station, thanks to the unofficial results from Saturday’s local elections across Cooke County.
Lindsay ISD voters have approved a $15.8 million bond by a nearly 2-1 margin, 368-165. That bond money will pay for building renovations and new facilities, including a new high school wing and cafetorium with elementary classrooms.
“With the expected growth coming to our district, the passing of the bond will allow us to continue to provide a safe and secure environment for our students. We appreciate the community support of this bond and look forward to continuing to provide amazing educational opportunities for our students,” Superintendent Steve Cope told the Register Monday.
The city of Gainesville’s proposal to sell Sesquicentennial Park also got voter approval, 392-87, according to unofficial numbers released by city officials. The proceeds of that sale will help to finance construction of a new fire station on the city’s eastside.
The Gainesville City Council will vote next week to provide a notice to sale or exchange the current park and fire station, then vote to call a public hearing on the sale or exchange of the current park and fire station land, according to City Manager Barry Sullivan.
“These actions, along with a future public hearing, will allow the City to move forward with selling or exchanging the property by the end of June or beginning of July,” Sullivan told the Register Monday.
None of the Gainesville’s council or school board seats were contested, so those elections were cancelled.
Elsewhere Saturday
• North Central Texas College’s Board of Regents will welcome a new member. Challenger Lisa Bellows unseated incumbent Dick Haayen for the Place 7 seat, while Place 6 incumbent Jerry Don Henderson ran unopposed.
Bellows issued a statement late Saturday after the unofficial vote tally (Bellows 1,353-Haayen 483) was announced.
She stated that she was “… humbled by and grateful for your votes, your support and your encouraging words through this campaign and election. Now it is time to implement your statement on the Board of Regents. I give you my word that I will work every bit as hard to maintain your trust as I did in earning it during this campaign. Thank you …”;
• The city of Valley View chose a mayor and a city council member. Janson Bewley was elected mayor (84-46) over Chris Strawn, and Chris Heisler squeaked by Sandy Scoggin (64-60) to claim Place 1 on the city council;
• Muenster ISD also hosted a school board election. Rusty Richardson was uncontested and won Place 1 (520 votes); Andrea Townshend won Place 3 over Brandan Walterscheid (367-253); and Craig Hartman won Place 4 over Billy Hogan (467-157).
