Editor's note: Sacred Heart officials reached out this afternoon to me and Sports Editor Tanner Spearman after the initial posting of this story. They provided additional information to clarify the incident and the school's response. -- Mike Eads, Editor
Sacred Heart Catholic School has canceled high school athletics for the rest of this school year.
The decision was made after student athletes were disciplined due to their actions on a school trip. Six students violated curfew and one possessed alcohol, said school officials.
"We had several students break the school's mission and vision and behavioral expectations of [sic] our Sacred Heart student are held to. Consequently, We did have several students violate the student handbook," according to a statement issued to the Register Tuesday afternoon. "Because of these violations we collectively decided to take several steps to remedy the situation. With the number of students that broke policy, we did not have enough players to finish the season. We look forward to coming back smarter and stronger next season."
The season was almost over as it was. The Tiger baseball team had two regular season games remaining, both against Azle Christian. Sacred Heart would have been unable to play the first of these games due to the number of athletes involved. For track and field, only the regional and state meets remained.
Sacred Heart Athletic Director Cody Wilson said the season being nearly completed was a big part of the decision.
“The first violation is, student may not participate in the next athletic contest,” Wilson said. “So, because of where we were in the season, it was kind of a deciding factor. TAPPS policy is we miss the playoffs if you pull out of a district competition … It just kind of made it a little easier to justify it being the end of the season.”
The baseball team was playoffs-bound prior to this decision. Sacred Heart finishes the season 7-10 with a 4-2 district record.
The Sacred Heart handbook also requires each involved student to complete 10 hours of community service before returning to athletics.
"This is a situation that we don’t want to ever be in. We are trying to form our students to be better in mind, spirt and body," added Wilson.
