Valley View ISD recently recognized several employees, including retirees, service pin recipients and the Spring 2023 Eagles Above and Beyond recipients.
Francisca Tellez was the first recipient of the Spring 2023 Eagles Above and Beyond Award. The nomination received for her stated: “I have been so impressed with her all year. She always greets students and faculty with a smile and is eager to help them in any way possible. She makes sure that everything has been taken care of. Every time I see Francisca, she helps maintain the school in some way. I have never had to ask her for help because she has already finished what needed to be done. On the rare occasion when Francisca cannot be at school, it is noticeable. I have been at this school for several years and Francisca Tellez is one of the best employees I have encountered in that time.”
Jonathan Shaw was the second recipient of the Spring 2023 Eagles Above and Beyond Award. The nomination received for him stated: “Coach Shaw has come in to VVISD and truly stepped up in big ways. Students and teachers all respect Coach Shaw. A couple things I have personally witnessed is Coach Shaw has worked both Junior high and High school track meets and I see him present at many of our HS functions including sporting events, band events, and UIL. I know between him and Ms. Terry we have an administrator at almost everything the High School has on the calendar. I also had the opportunity to stop by his office one day and he has all these paintings the students have done in art decorating his office. So many of the kids and staff can see them from the hallways and not only is the art pretty impressive from our students but it also is such a wonderful way for our students work to be appreciated. I think Coach Shaw has fit in just perfectly here at VVISD and I am grateful for all he does for our students and staff.
Other staff recognized are below:
2022-2023 Service Pins
ELEMENTARY
5 years
Shawna Brinkley
Brittnie Boliver
Shannon Worley
10 years
Nora Rico
15 years
Lori Epperson
Emily Howard
Tracey Lance
25 years
Tracie Shelburne
Sharon Howard
MIDDLE SCHOOL
5 years
Heather Lybbert
Curtis Wilcox
10 years
Kim Brecht
HIGH SCHOOL
5 years
Hayden Terry
Sasha Williams
10 years
Angela Smith
20 years
Ava Nickerson
BUS/MAINTENACE/CUSTODIAN
5 years
Juana Ruiz
Marty Sparkman
Charles Warlick
Joe Worley
10 years
Yuliana Anguiano
Martina Rico
ADMINISTRATION
5 years
Kenzie Harvick
15 years
William Stokes
25 years
Billy Shelburne
RETIRING
Virginia Alphin 31 years at VVISD, 35 years total
Leslie Bell 28 years
Melanie Brown 17 years
Kenna Elles 16 years at VVISD, 47 years total
Monica Parkhill 18 years at VVISD, 31 years total
Betty Sandmann 5 years
Laura Spragg 33 years
Debra West 33 years
