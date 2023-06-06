Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Texas, including the following counties, Cooke and Grayson. * WHEN...Until 1030 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Sherman, Gainesville, Whitesboro, Denison, Pottsboro, Bells, Savoy, Callisburg, Knollwood, Lake Texoma, Eisenhower State Park, Randell Lake, Hubert H Moss Lake, Valley Lake, Preston, Southmayd, Sadler, Oak Ridge, Walnut Bend and Locust.